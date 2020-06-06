Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $302,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 14,171,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

