Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.67

Media headlines about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS MZDAF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.