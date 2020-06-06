McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.63. 86,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,743. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

