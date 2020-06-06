Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 711,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,968. The stock has a market cap of $642.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -687.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.