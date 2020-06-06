Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $22.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.98. 3,217,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $3,060,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

