Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $22.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.98. 3,217,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $3,060,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit