Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at DA Davidson

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $22.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.98. 3,217,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,602,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

