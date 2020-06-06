Morgan Stanley Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $358.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

