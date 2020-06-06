Morgan Stanley Trims Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Target Price to $93.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

