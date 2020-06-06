NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $296.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $273.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.38. 2,991,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

