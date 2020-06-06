NL Industries Inc (NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.88.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.