Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.86.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.70. 2,437,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,449 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

