Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

