NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $70.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

NUVA traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. 1,687,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,980. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

