Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 1,293,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Obseva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Equities analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

