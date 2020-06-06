Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 1,293,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Obseva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Equities analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obseva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit