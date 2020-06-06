Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.