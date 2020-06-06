Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

