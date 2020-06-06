Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,768,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.