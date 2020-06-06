PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PNC traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

