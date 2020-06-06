ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

In other news, insider Frank Papalia purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,807.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,266 shares of company stock worth $196,787 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ProSight Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProSight Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

