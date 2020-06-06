Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 2,169,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,828. The company has a market cap of $705.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.98. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

