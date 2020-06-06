Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 2,169,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,828. The company has a market cap of $705.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.98. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit