Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

