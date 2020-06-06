RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

RMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of RMED stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Enquist purchased 50,000 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,923.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

