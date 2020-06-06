Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Paradigm Capital restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $73,499,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $39,061,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $30,809,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.