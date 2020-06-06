Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Paradigm Capital restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $73,499,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $39,061,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $30,809,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit