Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company which provide advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers. Its business comprises Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, formerly known as United Technologies Corporation, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.35.

RTX opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

