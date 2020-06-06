Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

