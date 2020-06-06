Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Shares of RH stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

