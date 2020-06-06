Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,383.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 61,414 shares of company stock worth $161,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 431,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,563. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.