Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 117,172 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Riverview Bancorp worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

RVSB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,743. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVSB. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto purchased 9,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 43,475 shares of company stock valued at $217,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

