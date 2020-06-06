SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 2,277,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 195.22%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

