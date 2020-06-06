SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 2,277,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 195.22%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
