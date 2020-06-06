Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $805.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $775.00 to $805.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $638.07.
Shopify stock opened at $727.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
