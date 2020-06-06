Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $805.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $775.00 to $805.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $638.07.

Shopify stock opened at $727.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

