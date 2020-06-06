Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 379,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,265. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

