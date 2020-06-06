Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,173. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $137.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.