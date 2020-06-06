Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Smart Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SGH traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 251,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,790. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $676.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

