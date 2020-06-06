SolarCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $105.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00483939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,007,402 coins and its circulating supply is 59,141,533 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

