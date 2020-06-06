Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sony by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

SNE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,724. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

