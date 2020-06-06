Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 687,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,280 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 79,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,326. The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.