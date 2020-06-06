Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 394,647 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 714,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $7,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

