Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 241,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,589. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stamps.com has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437 in the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

