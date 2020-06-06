Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 970,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

