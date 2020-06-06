Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,803,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653,974. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

