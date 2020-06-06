Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 185,327 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 2.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 178,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 62.4% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 55.2% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 54,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE NEM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 13,386,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.