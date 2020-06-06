Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 3,987,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

