Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 2,776,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

