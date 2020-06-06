Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $2.75 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.