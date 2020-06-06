Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,084,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

