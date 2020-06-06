Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,406. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. 2,111,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,899. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

