Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 16,093 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 49,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,252.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 351,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 10,444,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,814. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.