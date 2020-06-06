Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 879 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 153.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

