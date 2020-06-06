SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $12.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.20. The company had a trading volume of 690,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,227. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

