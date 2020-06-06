Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SYKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,994,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

